Popular superstar Drake believes that his favourite collaborator and friend Rick Ross is the greatest rapper alive

The popular rapper took to social media this week and made the surprising claim, which has divided hip-hop fans

Drake was introducing OVO's newest artist Smiley when he claimed that Rozay is the greatest rapper still doing it

Drake is one of the best rappers alive currently. The popular musician surprised many people when he posted that he thinks Rick Ross is the greatest rappers still doing it.

The Toosie Slide hitmaker reportedly took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 11, and made the claim. He posted a clip of Rozay with his new OVO artist, Smiley.

Drake has claimed that Rick Ross is the "greatest"rapper alive. Image: @champagnepapi, @richforever

The caption of the video caught the attention of many hip-hop fans. Drizzy captioned his post:

"The greatest rapper alive met my favourite rapper alive," Drake wrote, according to Complex.

Internet users react

Social media users took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on Drake's post. Check out some of the comments below:

@Mike_Lowery_ said:

"Rick Ross isn’t the best rapper alive but he’s definitely a pioneer in regards to luxury rap and his bars are extremely underrated."

@DatTallGyal wrote:

"But how is someone who isn't the greatest rapper alive gonna tell us whose the greatest rapper alive though."

@LaidBackDerek said:

"He is one of the best who’s alive, but not the greatest rapper alive."

@Kendofighter added:

"That’s a lil bit excessive! If I’m not mistaken @Nas is still alive among others who would and could also be considered greatest rappers alive."

Source: Legit.ng