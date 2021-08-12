Singer Davido's crew member, Father DMW, finally got to travel abroad for the first time in his life

The hilarious influencer and skit maker took to his Instagram page to share photos from his time in the UK

Father DMW who appeared pretty excited about his trip, made a video in which he thanked his mother

Bashir Muhammadu Abdullahi Popularly known as Father DMW is currently in the United Kingdom and appears elated to be there.

The skit maker was elated to be in the UK. Photo credit: @fatherdmw55

Father excited to be in the UK

Father DMW who is one of singer Davido's crew member, took to his Instagram page to share some photos of himself in London.

In the four photos shared, the funny skit maker is seen in coordinating outfits with the vehicle he posed in front of.

In another video that was shared on Instablog's page, Father DMW is seen in a video thanking his mother as he announced that he was in the UK.

Reactions

The video garnered reactions from social media users, many of whom found it hilarious.

_busybird:

"His transformation is unique. May God bless Davido."

drsmileobi:

"From faking it to making it."

dammieajayi:

"I'm excited for him, he's actually hardworking and minds his business."

paschalpepper:

"Dream big your blessings won’t reduce God "

sabiboy235:

"I am so happy for him ❤"

kiandra_reed:

"Is he going to come back lai ds? "

lavenda___:

"He manifested and it came to pass "

the_adedunni:

"He still carry this character go London can’t you just comport yourself "

Davido on Instagram's Rich List

Asides from being the son of a billionaire, Davido also works very hard to make his own money and the father of three makes plenty of it.

According to Instagram, he is the highest-paid influencer from Nigeria on the platform. The photo-sharing platform recently released a list called 2021 Instagram Richlist.

The list shows how much influencers from various parts of the world are earning per post. The father of three who has over 20m followers is said to earn N52m ($128,300) per sponsored post on Instagram.

