Rick Ross is only thinking of getting himself a driver's licence now after buying a fleet of 100 classic and luxurious vehicles

According to reports, the US hip-hop mogul has shared that he's now in the process of filling all the paperwork in order to get a driver's licence

Social media users were surprised that the wealthy rapper has no licence while some said he doesn't need to get one because his drivers drive him around

American rapper, Rick Ross owns an incredible total of 100 cars but surprisingly, he has no driver's licence.

The hip-hop mogul owns a fleet of classic and luxurious whips but he can't legally drive them because he doesn't have a licence permitting him to do so.

Rick Ross owns 100 classic & luxurious cars but has no driver's license. Image: @richforever

The US rapper's fans were shocked when they saw a video of their fave on social media admitting that he has 100 rides but he is still working on getting his licence.

Rick Ross also revealed a question he has been asked the times he filed for one.

Watch the video below:

See Ross' collection below:

