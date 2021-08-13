President Muhammadu Buhari is in pain over the death of Hajiya Hadiza Shagari who passed on on Thursday, August 12

In his condolence message to the Shagari family, Presdient Buhari described late Hadiza as a sort of strength to her husband

The president prayed to God to grant the late first lady rest and for the family to be strengthened to bear the loss

The death of Hajiya Hadiza Shagari, the wife of late former Nigerian leader, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, has caused sadness to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a message through his media aides, Femi Adesina, President Buhari on Thursday, August 12, commiserates with the bereaved family.

The president described late Hadiza as a pillar to her husband (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Buhari referred to the deceased octogenarian as a pillar of strength and support to her husband while he was serving the nation as a leader.

The message of condolence read in part:

"President Buhari extends condolences to the government and the people of Sokoto State, urging the family to be consoled by the good deeds of Hajiya Hadiza.

"The president prays Allah to forgive the sins of the departed and reward her with paradise."

Ex-President Shehu Shagari’s wife dies at 80 from COVID-19 complications

Earlier, Hadiza was reported to have died at the age of 80. According to a statement by the son of the former president, Bala Shagari, she died of Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada isolation center.

Bala said in the statement:

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto).

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja."

