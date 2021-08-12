Alhaji Muhammed Sani Idris, the honourable commissioner for information in Niger state has been freed by his captors

Idris was kidnapped on Monday, August 9, at his hometown, Baban Tunga, located in the Tafa local government area of the state

The abductors had contacted the commissioner's family demanding a ransom of N500million to be paid for his release

Niger state - Two days after he was abducted by unidentified gunmen, the Niger state commissioner for information, Alhaji Muhammed Sani Idris has regained his freedom.

Channels TV reports that the commissioner's release was confirmed by top government officials in the state.

It was gathered that Idris was taken to a hospital for medical check-up following his release at 9:30pm around Suleja.

Kidnapped Niger state commissioner for information Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris has regained his freedom. Photo: Sani Idris

Source: Facebook

The officials went on to note that Idris' abductors were not paid before the commissioner's freedom was secured

However, family sources according to Daily Trust revealed that some valuables were sold to raise the ransom demanded by the bandits.

Though the source wasn't sure how much, there was no mention of the Niger state government contributing to it.

The government had insisted on not paying ransom for the commissioner’s release, despite holding marathon meetings over his abduction.

The news publication citing a government source said Governor Sani Bello's conscience would not allow him pay ransom for the cabinet member when pupils abducted from an Islamic school are still in captivity.

A source said Idris is considering resigning from Bello’s government because “he was abandoned in captivity”.

Idris in a video released shortly after regained his freedom said his abductors told him that they got information the governor was releasing money to him every week.

Source: Legit