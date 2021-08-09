It seems that abductors in Nigeria have resolved to take the high and mighty as their key targets on a daily basis

The people of Niger state were greeted with another fearful report of abduction and banditry just days after the criminals wreaked havoc

This time, their big catch was the commissioner for information in the state, Alhaji Sani Idris, who was kidnapped on Monday, August 9

This is coming on the heels of the abduction of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Niger, Mallam Aminu Bobi

Tafa LGA, Niger - At the moment, the honourable commissioner for information in Niger state, Alhaji Sani Idris, is nowhere to be found.

It has been gathered from Leadership that Idris is with armed kidnappers who attacked him around his locality in the state.

The police said officers are on the trail of the abductors who took Alhaji Sani Idris. (Photo: Sani Idris)

The disturbing news was reported on Monday, August 9, by Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the secretary to the government of Niger, The Nation reports.

Matane reported that Idris was abducted in the early hours of Monday at his hometown, Baban Tunga, located in the Tafa local government area of the state.

He, however, noted that security operatives are already on the trail of the kidnappers, adding that they hope to rescue him unharmed in no time.

Anxiety as suspected gunmen abduct APC chairman in Niger state

Meanwhile, suspected kidnappers had abducted Mallam Aminu Bobi who served as the Zone ‘C’ chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Bobi was abducted on Saturday, August 7, around 5 pm while supervising workers on his farm in Mariga local government area.

According to eyewitnesses, 18 gunmen in six motorcycles invaded the farm, shooting sporadically. It was gathered that they only took the APC chairman and left the workers behind.

At the time of this report, the Niger police spokesman, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, is yet to confirm the abduction.

Still in the north, bandits in Zamfara recently dealt a heavy blow to the government on Wednesday, August 4, as they succeeded in kidnapping family members of the state Assembly's speaker, Nasiru Magarya.

