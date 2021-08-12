Nigerians youths have been urged by the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, to be patient with the Buhari government

Dare disclosed that the reason why young adults need to exercise patience is because our economic resources are dwindling

The minister stated that stabiising unemployment is a collaborative effort on the part of the government and private sector

Sunday Dare, the minister of youth and sports development has appealed to unemployed Nigerian ouths to be patient with the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

The Punch citing Channels TV as its source revealed that Dare made this known while commenting on the rising unemployment in the last six years since Buhari took over as president.

The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has begged jobless youths in Nigeria. Photo credit: @HMSundayDare

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the occasion of the International Youth Day which is being celebrated cross the world on Thursday, August 12, the minister said economic resources were dwindling, hence, the need for patience from the youths.

According to him, unemployment stabilising in other countries is a collaborative effort on the part of the government and private collaborations.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“On our part, you will see government trying to allocate resources, competing resources. It is a huge country, 210 million people. The youths form a large part of this population. But also, we are trying a reset that does not just emphasise certificates but skills – vocational and technical skills, that is the future of decent jobs.

“That is why the focus right now is making sure that we provide our youths with the digital skills they need to compete, even when you go out of the country as a Nigerian youth, there are digital skills you need to compete."

Nigerian youths more than mere statistics - Activists declare

Earlier, youth activists have called for increased involvement for youth across several sectors to ensure actual national development.

These calls were made as Oxfam in Nigeria’s Work in Progress (WIP!) alliance formally launched phase two of the #BeingYounginNaija campaign to commemorate the 2021 International Youth Day at a virtual town hall event held on Thursday, August 12, and monitored by Legit.ng.

In his introductory remarks, the WiP! coordinator, Princewill Ogbodo, explained that the #BeingYoungInNaija campaign is meant to celebrate the resilience & ingenuity of the Nigerian youth.

Source: Legit.ng