The recent decision of the Nigerian government to return to tollgates has been met with a lot of reactions from citizens who have aired their views on the issue online.

Many Nigerians believe that the decision is ill-timed as the roads, they claim, are mostly in bad shape in addition to the regular extortion of commercial and private drivers by security officers and the fees collected by the FRSC and VIO.

Persons with similar views said the masses are the ones to bear the brunt since, according to them, those in government do not get to pay the fees, adding that the money realised will not be channeled into anything useful.

The Buhari-led government announced the decision to return tollgate on Wednesday, August 11 (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Such individuals claim that the levy is more like heaping more burden on Nigerians who are already overladen with multiple taxes.

Others feel the levy is not the real problem, but the management of the process and the maintenance of the funds.

For some, this is a painful reminder of the Lekki toll gate experience during the EndSARS protest of 2020 when a lot of youths were allegedly massacred. In their opinion, the last experience is enough for the government to abolish the whole idea of tollgate fees.

However, a few Nigerians who did not entirely disapprove of the government's resolve believe it can be a welcome idea if the funds are put to good use.

They opine that this is much better than giving money to touts because it is regulated and with it, Nigerians will have what to hold the government accountable to in terms of road rehabilitation.

FG approves toll gates policy, releases fees to be paid by vehicle owners

Earlier, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved a Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations.

Presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, made this known in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, August 11.

He said the policy and regulations were approved during the FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Ogunlesi, the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the regulations were developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders within and outside the government.

