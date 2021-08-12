Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has again been named as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) is demanding mobilisation for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Daily Trust reports that the group made their position known on Thursday, August 12, in Abuja via a three-page letter to Senate President Ahmed Lawan and other bigwigs in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PCG in the letter signed by the group’s national coordinator and secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed and Dr. Eberechukwu Eli Dibia also demanded APC governors, members of the National Assembly and the party’s national caretaker committee to key into the project.

The group also appealed to the Senate president to join their voices and throw his weight behind the consideration of an Osinbajo successor administration after President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure endse in 2023.

According to them, if Osinbajo is given the chance to lead, he would not only enrich the system, the vice president would certainly be the best assurance of stability and progress.

Earlier, a group identified as the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) described the vice president as the pathway to Nigeria’s future from 2023.

The national convener of the organisation, Foluso Ojo, in a statement in Abuja, disclosed that the group has set aside August 8 to celebrate Osinbajo.

He said the leadership qualities of the vice-president show that he can succeed Buhari in 2023 and consolidate on what it described as the good initiatives of the current administration.

Buni visits Osinbajo, explains view on ward congresses

In other news, Governor Mai Mala Buni on Friday, July 30 ,dashed to Aso Rock to explain the position of the committee to Osinbajo.

Buni’s decision to see Osinbajo was necessitated because rumours were flying around about the fate of the congress which was scheduled for Saturday, July 31.

Prior to Buni’s visit, there was no communication between the vice president and the Yobe state governor until late Friday night when the APC interim chairman reached out to Osinbajo around midnight.

