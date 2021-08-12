Report that late Colonel Ibrahim Sakaba was assassinated for refusing to loot funds has been described as fake

The Nigerian Army said the allegation credited to the late senior officer's widow, Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba was devoid of any fact

The spokesperson for the army, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu debunked the story, saying Skaba died serving the nation

The Nigerian Army has debunked an article claiming that late Col Ibrahim Sakaba was alleged to have was assassinated for refusing to loot funds meant for fighting the Boko Haram Insurgency.

The report making the rounds online were allegations credited to Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba, the late senior officer's widow who was quoted to have made several comments about the Nigerian army.

The Nigerian Army has reacted to claims made by Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba, widow of late Colonel Ibrahim Sakaba.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that this clarification was made by the Army spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Thursday, August 12, and shared on Facebook.

According to Nwachukwu, Sakaba, like other officers and soldiers paid the supreme price in the war against terrorism, adding that his death is painful to the NA and a great loss.

He went on to note that insinuating anything contrary is a deservice to our nation and the sacrifices of the troops.

The army spokesman explained that Mrs Sakaba made reference to an unfounded and baseless claims devoid of any fact

He said the army would not want to join issues with anyone with respect to the enormous sacrifices made by the gallant troops, however, it was crucial that the allegations credited to the widow be addressed.

Nwachukwu described the deaceased as a respected senior officer who gave his all in the defence of the freedom Nigerian enjoy today.

