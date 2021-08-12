Troops of the Nigerian Army in Borno state will have a moment of relief based on successful operations in recent times

Some of these raids have led to the surrender of top insurgents who work in the ranks of Boko Haram

Amir Adamu Rugu Rugu, a notorious Boko Haram commander, is one of those who turned themselves in to troops

Daily Trust reports that Amir Adamu surrendered himself to troops alongside three of his wives and some children in Gwoza town.

Amir surrendered himself in the Gwoza town of Borno (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

A resident who spoke with journalists said:

“All Praise be to Almighty Allah, the famous Boko Haram, Amir Adamu Rugu Rugu surrendered in today in Gwoza town. Karshen BH yazo insha Allah."

At last, Kaduna govt gains upper hand over bandits as more captives escape

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government, through its commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had confirmed that 11 abducted persons had escaped from captivity.

Aruwan who made this revelation in a statement on Thursday, August 12, disclosed that according to available security reports, the 11 persons escaped from kidnappers' den in Sabon Birni town of Igabi LGA.

The commissioner added that the escapees were abducted from Dumbin Rauga in the Zaria area and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

The statement read:

"Reports from security agencies have informed the Kaduna State Government that 11 hostages escaped from bandits’ camps at the outskirts of Sabon Birni town of Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“According to the reports, ongoing security operations dislodged many of the bandits’ camps, leaving them in disarray and enabling the escape of the hostages being held there."

Another 1,081 Boko Haram terrorists, senior commanders surrender in Borno

It was also reported that some Boko Haram terrorists had surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai. The new Boko Haram members are reported to be about 1,081. They include some senior commanders and their families.

They reportedly surrendered after sustained military land and air bombardments of their enclaves and hideouts in the northeast.

