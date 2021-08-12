The son of the pastor who recently tied the knot to his member's wife has reacted to the development in a new video

The son who is a pastor himself revealed that his father has been married to his mum for the past 30 years

He denied having knowledge of any strange second wife stressing that though his father had served his mum divorce papers, the case was still in court

The son of the pastor who was accused of marrying his member's wife has spoken on the trending issue in a new video.

Pastor Moses Adeeyo of World Bank Assembly in Eneka, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State had been called out by Ben Bright for wedding his wife of 12 years.

He said his dad hasn't remarried Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja, Facebook/Ben Bright

The son said his attention was drawn to his father's wedding photos on social media by people who had come across it.

The man who is a pastor himself debunked the pictures stressing that pastor Moses his father is still legally married to his mum.

He revealed that pastor Moses has been married to his mum for 30 years and served her divorce papers but the case was still in court and as such meant he wasn't divorced yet.

He frowned at his dad's rushing into a new marriage with another woman when not out of his previous one legally.

Social media reacts

@ollabeecee commented:

"I was not moved by that woman tears. You left him 7months ago and you are wedded now. You have been seeing before you left. Wo make all of una getat."

@unified_wale said:

"Stop telling your pastors all the secret in your marriage… they must not know everything… if at all, tell your parents now pasta don left you behind."

@jerr_malik remarked:

"One paid bride price. The other paid bribe price.

"Celebrate grace somebody."

@hendrixmrbase wrote:

"The woman married the pastor cos her husband was broke. At the same time, I can't blame the woman, y'all niggas need to learn to have money before y'all marry."

Nigerian woman accused of marrying her pastor reacts in new video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the lady accused of marrying her pastor has reacted in a new video.

In videos shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the lady identified as Tina Adeeyo refuted all the man's claims.

Tina stated that she had left Ben's house in November 2020 after she couldn't take his abuse and maltreatment anymore.

While also revealing that Ben made her take an oath against her faith, she accused him of plunging her into huge debts.

