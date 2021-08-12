A Nigerian man got many talking on social media as he is to tie the knot to two beautiful ladies at once

A copy of their wedding invite was shared on Facebook by a man who claimed to be a friend of the groom urging people to grace the occasion

Social media users expressed surprise at the development with some joking that marriagable men are seemingly becoming scarce

A Nigerian man is set to walk down the aisle with two ladies as brides on the same day.

A photo of the man's wedding invite was shared on Facebook by Emmanuel Gwatama who is said to be a friend to the groom.

The wedding occasion is set to take place in Delta state Photo Credit: Facebook/Emmanuel Gwatana, shutterstock

Describing Kome as the man of the year, Emmanuel urged his Facebook friends to make plans to attend the wedding occasion.

The ladies as seen on the wedding invite are identified as Maro and Akpove.

The traditional wedding has been scheduled for Sunday, August 15, at the compound of one late Ekpe Hitler, opposite Ugala Filing station, Isoko South in Delta state.

Sharing a copy of the wedding invite in Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ, a man named Iyke posed the question:

"Ladies in the house will you agree to this now that men are scarce?"

Social media reacts

Okuneye Dare Ifeanyi wrote:

"When you see the name of the compound the wedding will hold....u definitely will understand that 2 women is not enough."

Miracle Ralu commented:

"They looks likes twins you know some twins and their drama! Men aren't scarce oh! Ask men looking for wife how far you go understand is vice versa when you know what you want not anything goes type."

Chibuike Chibuike said:

"One most must have stood by him when he has no money and the other hand one must have made him become successful in life , maybe that’s why he’s getting married to two of them."

Prisca Edmond Madu reacted:

"Men r not scarce oo, na wife dey scarce ooo, but slayqueen plenty. Only one nar big headache talk more of, we go still hear der story."

Man who married two wives said it is a dream come true

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had married two wives on same day describing it as a dream come true.

Adamu married on Saturday, March 7, in Abuja to his beloved women named Malama Maimuna Mahmud and Malama Maryam Muhammad Na'ibi.

The first wedding Fatiha held at Kado Bmiko Juma'at Mosque, beside Kado Bmiko Primary School, 1st Avenue Gwarinpa at 10:00 am, while the second took place at Garki Village Central Mosque, Garki II Abuja at 1:30 pm.

