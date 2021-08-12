Former governor of Adamawa state, Jibrilla Bindow, has said that he attended APC meeting as a reconciliator

A leaked audiotape had claimed that some members of the APC including Bindow at a meeting made some comments against President Buhari

Bindow, however, said that with his upbringing, there was no way he could perpetrate a death wish for President Buhari

Yola, Adamawa - Jibrilla Bindow, a former governor of Adamawa, has denied the convention of a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the state where comments against President Muhammadu Buhari were made.

The Nation reports that the ex-governor said he attended the session as the vice chairman of the northeast reconciliation committee of the APC.

Former governor of Adamawa state, Jibrilla Bindow, has said that he never organised anti-Buhari's meeting. Credit: Jibrilla Bindow.

Legit.ng gathered that Bindow said he was not the convener of the meeting but was invited by aggrieved APC stakeholders in Yola South.

According to him, he met with all factions in Yola South and not a group as being insinuated, adding that his voice was not heard in the leaked audio with some utterances against Buhari .

Bindow, who made the clarifications in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef, said he was not bothered by the plot to bring him down.

The statement read:

“I, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow is the vice-chairman of the APC northeast reconciliation committee, and in carrying out the party’s mandate, I was invited to meet some aggrieved stakeholders in Yola South.

“I attended the meeting to reconcile both aggrieved factions over the primary elections and contrary to the false reports that I only met with one faction, I actually met with both aggrieved factions, which was in recognition of my mandate by the party to do so.

He added that like most aggrieved political meetings, there were lots of loud complaints and rancour in the meeting, saying that it took tremendous effort by the leaders of the party to control the meeting.

The former governor said he was baffled when the leaked audio was linked to him, which according to him, is clearly the work of mischievous and malicious persons.

DSS grills ex-Adamawa governor Bindow over anti-Buhari comments

TheCable also reports that Bindow was interviewed by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday, over alleged anti-Buhari meeting.

It was gathered that an audiotape of the meeting was leaked to the media, and some of those at the event were said to have made death wishes against the president.

The DSS invited the key participants of the meeting for questioning over the leaked audiotape.

Man bags 30-month jail for abusing Governor Fintiri's father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Yola Chief Magistrate Court II presided over by Magistrate Japhet Basani, convicted and sentenced a man, Ali Yakubu Numan, to a two-and-a-half-year jail term for calling Governor Ahmadu Fintiri ‘Father of all thieves.’

It was reported that Numan was sentenced on Wednesday, August 11, to a two-year jail term with an option of N50,000 fine for using abusive language against the governor.

He was also sentenced to six-month imprisonment without the option of a fine for disturbance of public peace.

