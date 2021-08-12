Deji Oladokun is one of the sons of late Nollywood actor Mufutau Oladokun, who was otherwise known as Baba Alaran

Just like her late father, Deji is also a comedian and an actor, and it may interest film enthusiasts to know that they have a striking facial resemblance

Deji shared a video clip from one of the films Baba Alaran featured in and expressed how much he has missed the deceased

Considering the blockbuster films produced in Nigeria, it would not be erroneous to assert that Nollywood has produced the best in the African filmmaking industry. When it comes to talents and films, the Nigerian filmmaking industry is well-rated in Africa as a whole.

However, should one become an enthusiast of Nollywood films and the industry practitioners, one would get attached to them, such that he becomes a fan of a practitioner. This is why when they (the actors) die, it’s usually a massive blow to the fanbase and the Nollywood industry at large.

Meet Deji Oladokun, the Son of late Nollywood actor Baba Alaran. Photo Credit: @officialdejialaran

Source: Instagram

Mufutau Oladokun, who’s popularly known as Baba Alaran, was one of the actors whose passing away was heartbreaking. The thespian who passed away in 2006, was a comic actor in the Yoruba section of Nollywood.

While Baba Alaran’s passing away over 15 years ago is still painful to fans and Nollywood stakeholders, his son Deji appears to be filling the gap his father left behind.

Just like his late father, Deji who’s a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile Ife, Osun state, is also an actor and a comedian.

He recently hosted an event in Ibadan, Oyo state, to unveil himself as the rebirth of Baba Alaran. Deji also remembered his late father with the event.

Deji who got married in 2018, is no doubt still missing his dad, as he recently shared a movie scene in which Baba Alaran featured, before his passing away.

See the post below:

Fans react

The video clip attracted reactions from Baba Alaran's fans, who expressed joy over Deji's interest to toll his late father's path.

Read some of their comments below:

Jossy_alhaji:

"Rip baba alaran happy to see alaran son in comedy industry."

Mostfortunate_:

Awwwn this man!❤️."

Tokunbo_mua__:

"Didun ni iiranti olododo ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng