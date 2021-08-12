Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would have been very proud of Harry's choice to resign as a senior royal

Sarah Ferguson, the late Princess Diana's sister-in-law, says Di would have been proud of both her sons and their choices. Speaking during a radio interview, Ferguson shared what she felt would have been Diana's true feelings regarding Harry and Meghan's decision to resign as senior royals in early 2020.

Sarah Ferguson says Princesses Diana would have been proud of Harry.

"What I think is that she would have been very proud of her boys standing firm and tall, and they're very like her, and she would have been very proud," she shared.

She also added that Princess Diana would have wholeheartedly supported the publication of Harry's memoirs, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, having once released her own tell-all autobiographical book, East Coast Radio reports.

Getting a little more sentimental, Ferguson says she believes Diana would have really enjoyed being a grandmother to Lillibet, Princess Charlotte, Archie, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Some experts believe Ferguson's comforting words will definitely bring reassurance to the young princes, who hope to make their late mother proud, Independent UK reports.

