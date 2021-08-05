Meghan Markle just turned 40 and commemorated the special occasion with a cute two-minute video

The Duchess gave her fans a rare glimpse into her Montecito home and shared the news of her latest 40x40 mentorship programme

Supporters headed to the comments section with well-wishes for the beautiful mother of two

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 40th birthday in one very special way this year. The Duchess of Sussex has just announced a new mentorship programme, inventively named 40x40, which will see industry experts mentor deserving young people.

Markle made the announcement in a cute two-minute video featuring actress friend Melissa McCarthy. It's the first time Meghan's made a public appearance since the birth of her daughter Lilibet back in June.

The royal also gave viewers a rare glimpse into her Montecito mansion she shares with hubby, Prince Harry, who you may catch lurking in the clips end credits.

Check out the sweet video below:

Fans of the royal flooded the comments section with supportive messages. Many were happy to see the birthday girl make use of her sweet acting chops.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MakeItShady said:

"Remember when they tried to tell us, Meghan Markle was a D-list actress!! Lol well my girl is acting her AS*S off on the clip, so somebody lied! Love her! When we finally get that Suits reunion episode."

@dazzlegal said:

"I love this. That's our Meghan, always coming up with great ways to help others. Happy Birthday, Meghan."

@tejida said:

"I love that the dog is just so chill on his bed."

@dwriterlife said:

"Harry really is living his best life."

@SaraGilbertKay1 said:

"Who made Meghan's sweater?!? I love it!"

Prince Harry & Meghan expected to make Hollywood debut

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to make their Hollywood debut at next month’s Emmy Award ceremony — and could even present an award.

Although it's not clear whether or not the couple will accept the invitation, recent reports suggest the Sussexes are in high demand to make their first red carpet appearance since relocating to California last year.

Oprah Winfrey is set to attend the event and may even have helped the pair get an invitation to the star-studded event.

Their bombshell interview with the media mogul made waves earlier this year and has been nominated for an award at the Emmys. The unprecedented nomination could see the royal couple walk away winners in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

One anonymous source told The Sun:

"The Sussexes are in high demand — this will be their first red carpet event since Megxit and their full-time move to California.

“Certainly, there would be a VIP invite for them from Netflix ... the company knows that mingling with big Hollywood names would be great for publicity."

The ceremony is being held on September 19 and will be hosted by American comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

