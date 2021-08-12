Xherdan Shaqiri has emerged as a top transfer target for French League giants Olympique Lyon this summer

The former Bayern Munich star is not happy about his bench-warming role under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Sources reveal Lyon have tabled a £5m bid for the winger but the Merseyside outfit will only entertain deals in the region of £12m

Xherdan Shaqiri could leave Liverpool before the close of this transfer window this summer as he has reportedly agreed on personal terms with French League giants Olympique Lyon.

The 29-year-old who scored three goals in five Euro 2020 games for Switzerland is not one of Jurgen Klopp's favourites having been frozen out of the Reds squad.

And with one year left on his deal, the Merseyside outfit is considering cashing in on him to avoid losing him for free next year.

Xherdan Shaqiri during one of Liverpool's preseason preparations. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

SunSport quoting L'Equipe reporter disclosed that the former Bayern Munich star has reached a deal with the Ligue 1 side until 2024.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano appears to have backed up this claim after suggesting the Swiss star is ready to move to France and is actively trying to expedite his exit.

But, the attacker will have to exercise patience until both clubs reach a consensus money-wise until he can leave for a new destination.

Sources claim Lyon are planning to pay just £5 million including add-ons for Shaqiri, but the Reds want nothing less than £12m before allowing the forward to leave.

However, in spite of the price dispute, there's still hope that the deal can happen as talks are ongoing.

