Frank Lampard has backed Man United and Liverpool to challenge for the Premier League next season

The former Chelsea manager was quick to suggest that he expects the season to be highly competitive

Man City, despite recently signing Jack Grealish for a British record fee will be desperate to retain the title

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea will not have an easy challenge for the Premier League title despite landing the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues have already agreed to a £97.5million transfer deal for the Inter Milan forward and he could be unveiled in the coming days.

Lukaku has since undergone a successful medical in Milan and he is now due to fly to London to seal the transfer.

Man City, who won the league during the 2020/21 season will be looking to defend the crown. Photo: Getty Images.

A proven goalscorer was top on Thomas Tuchel's transfer wishlist and the landing of the Belgian star is expected to solve Chelsea's attack problem.

The former Blues boss was quoted by Metro UK saying he expects the title race to be wide open with both Man United and Liverpool in the frame

"No, I don’t think you can discount Manchester United. They were not far off last year and they’ve gone again and I think brought in really impressive signings.

"And I think Liverpool will be the same. They missed huge players through injury for a big part of last season and the year before they were one of the best teams we’ve seen in the Premier League."

Chelsea will be desperate to close the 19-point gap that separated them with league winners, Man City, as they plot a title charge.

However, that will not come easy considering City have also further reinforced their squad following the arrival of Jack Grealish in a £100m record deal from Aston Villa.

The Old Trafford dwellers, on the other hand, have sealed two major signings in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane who joined from La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

