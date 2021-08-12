Cesc Fabregas claims his Monaco teammates are disturbing him for a Lionel Messi-signed Paris-Saint Germain shirt

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner made the headlined at the start of the week after completing a historical move from Parc des Princes

Messi and Fabregas both started their careers at Barcelona's academy before he move to Premier League side Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that Monaco players are super excited about Lionel Messi signing for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, The Sun..

The Spanish midfielder said that his Monaco teammates are pressuring him into getting a signed Messi's PSG shirt.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner brought the world's attention to Paris at the start of the week when he joined the Parisians from his boyhood club Barcelona.

Cesc Fabregas claims his Monaco teammates wants him to get a signed Lionel Messi-PSG shirt. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce and Antoine Gyori

Source: Getty Images

Fabregas who was teammates with him at Barcelona was delighted at the move

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Having Leo in this league is really special. In the last few years PSG have tried to win with big names.

“But obviously Leo is the greatest. There is no one like him. With him the level increases.

“When PSG don’t win the league everyone sees it as a disaster. They have spent a lot of money and everyone talks about it as a one-team league.

“I am sure the coach Mauricio Pochettino would prefer to have the pressure knowing he needs to win rather than the other way around.

“But they must have pressure when they create a super team. It seems like this is the last push. Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum, they are all the best.

“We will see where it takes them.”

Fabregas and Messi at La Masia academy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cesc Fabregas has delivered a touching tribute for Lionel Messi disclosing how he first met the Argentine footballer during their days at the La Masia Academy before they graduated and become world stars.

It is no longer a news that Lionel Messi has left Spanish giants Barcelona after 21 years even though many fans are still battling to come to terms about the latest development.

Lionel Messi actually wanted to remain at the Camp Nou and even agreed to take lower salary,but the Catalans were unable to register their legend for the coming League season.

And as things stand presently, Lionel Messi is expected to be on his way to French giants Paris Saint-Germain where he would be the highest paid player in the world.

Source: Legit