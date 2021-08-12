The federal government has agreed to lift the ban on Twitter following series of meetings between them

According to Minister of Information and Culture, Lal Mohammed, the social media company has agreed to make some adjustments

He said the government has issued some conditions for Twitter to meet before the current ban would be lifted

Following the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, the company and the Nigerian government have reached a compromise.

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lal Mohammed, who updated Nigerians on the issue, the company has agreed t meet some the demands of the government.

The FG gave Twitter some conditions before it can lift the ban on the social media company. Photo: Ministry of culture

Source: Twitter

He said Twitter has agreed to do the following:

1. Establish presence in Nigeria with registration with the Corporate affairs commission.

He said because they want to do business in Nigeria, they have to have presence in the country. He said they must have address

2. Employ a designated country representatives

Mohammed also said it is necessary for the company to employ a designated country representatives. He said the representative must be a staff of Twitter who can serve as a liaison between Nigeria and Twitter.

"We believe that it’s important that Twitter should have a company representative who is high up. so that he can take directly complaints from Nigeria to Twitter."

3. Register with relevant authorities

We also asked Twitter, in addition to registering the Nigerian company, must also register with relevant regulatory authorities like NIPDA, like NCC, broadcasting commission.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government, through the minister of communication, Lai Mohammed, has announced that Twitter will be opening a Nigerian-based office soon.

Mohammed made this known on Wednesday, August 11, while speaking with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

The minister said so far, the government has offered to lift the ban on the site with some conditions, some of which include registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Twitter spokesperson reacts

Following the minister's statement, Reuters quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying that the company recently met with the federal government on how to resolve the issues that led to the suspension.

The unnamed spokesperson said:

"Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.

"We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon."

Source: Legit.ng