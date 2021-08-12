Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing and her politician partner, Opeyemi Falegan do not hold back on the display of affection on social media

Just recently on Instagram the young man shared a photo of his woman and gushed endlessly over her beauty

The politician also praised himself for landing such a woman as his followers also gushed over the actress

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing is definitely the apple of her politician hubby, Opeyemi Falegan's eye.

The couple do not hold back on the public display of affection for each other to the admiration and excitement of fans.

Nkechi Blessing's hubby gushes about her on social media Photo credit: @hon_falegan_official/@nkechiblessingsunday

In a recent post on Instagram, Falegan shared a beautiful photo of his voluptuous wife rocking a body hugging outfit.

Taking to the caption, the politician praised himself for handling such a beauty because according to him, it is quite a lot.

He wrote:

"NkechiFalegzy, I dey try sha cos opoor."

Check out the post below:

Recall that during the Baba Ijesha saga that TAMPAN suspended the actress and Iyabo Ojo, her hubby reacted and sent a note of warning to the association.

Nkechi Blessing drags colleagues in hubby's DM

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing revealed on social media that some of her colleagues have been moving to her politician husband.

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel had shared a post where she lamented over the fact that women, even her friends flooded her ex's DM simply because she put up a photo of him.

In a reply to her, the actress disclosed that her husband's DM is filled with messages from her female colleagues who have no idea that she has seen it all.

She also said that she ignores them and simply allows them to wallow in their foolishness.

