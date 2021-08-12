Pere, the head of house of Big Brother Naija’s (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye third week, discussed his regret as a reigning leader of the house with Boma and Cross.

Pere, the head of house of BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye third week, has expressed his regret in picking Maria as his deputy ahead of other females in the house.

He made this known during chitchat with Cross and Boma in the late hours of Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Lamenting his frustration with Maria, Pere said she’s not considering his advances, adding that they are both not enjoying their private space as a result.

He, however, revealed that Peace would have been a better choice as his deputy, compared to Maria who’s not giving in to his charm.

Pere told Boma and Cross:

“One thing that’s getting me angry is that I picked the wrong deputy head of house."

He further said he has plans to woo other female housemates of the Shine Ya Eye show, but that would be outside the show.

Addressing Pere’s regret, Boma said he did what was expected of him.

According to the 34-year-old, everyone in the house would have been surprised if he had picked someone else as his deputy.

Cross, who said he’s hoping to explore a romantic affair with Peace after the show, admitted that Pere was right to have mentioned that she would have been more of a better deputy compared to Maria.

Watch the video clip from the conversation below:

Fans react

Pere’s statement about Maria stirred reactions from fans and viewers of the show, as they criticised him for regretting choosing the latter as his deputy head of house.

See some of the reactions below:

Gift.anaba:

“@ebuka hope u are seeing this video, please help us with this discussion on Sunday I want to see something.”

Kadi_vest.clothing:

“Does this guy even forgets all this trash will be replayed some say lol.”

Dy_berryy:

“Maria and pere still sleep on the same bed????”

Pere calls other housemates dumb over kitchen duties

In other news, Pere said his peers in the Shine Ya Eye house are dumb.

He made this known during a conversation with Maria, as he relieved Whitemoney off his kitchen duties.

Pere who wondered why no one aside from him was able to spot Whitemoney's cooking strategy, noted that the latter is making a desperate attempt to escape eviction nomination.

According to Pere, should Whitemoney continue cooking for the rest of the housemates, his influence in the house will continue to grow.

