Nigeria's secret police, DSS, reportedly grilled former Adamawa governor, Jibrilla Bindow, over his participation in an alleged anti-Buhari meeting

Bindow was said to have been present at a meeting where some APC members poured invective on President Buhari

Five other members of the APC present at the APC meeting were also reportedly quizzed by the DSS

FCT, Abuja - Jibrilla Bindow, former governor of Adamawa state, was reportedly questioned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday, August 11.

The Cable reported that Sadiq Abdullateef, media aide of the former governor, explained that Bindow honoured an invitation of the DSS, adding that he has been released.

Jibrilla Bindow, former governor of Adamawa state, was interviewed by the DSS on Wednesday, August 11. Photo credit: News from the GOVT. HOUSE YOLA Office Of The S.A Press & Media Affairs

According to the newspaper, Bindow was interviewed by the secret police alongside five other persons, namely:

Kabiru Mijinyawa, former speaker Adamawa house of assembly Sulaiman Adamu, acting APC chairman Yola south Mustapha Barkindo, former adviser during Bindow’s administration Abubakar Umar Sirimbai, former commissioner Yusha’u Adamu

The former governor was said to have held a party meeting in Adamawa where some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) poured invective on President Muhammadu Buhari.

An audiotape of the meeting was leaked to the media, and some of those at the event were said to have made death wishes against the president.

The DSS invited the key participants of the meeting for questioning over the leaked audiotape.

Bindow condemns those making incendiary comments against Buhari

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Legit.ng gathers that Abdullateef said the former governor condemned those making incendiary comments against the president at the meeting.

He confirmed that there was an unwarranted outburst from some aggrieved members at the meeting but noted that Bindow cautioned them.

Abdullateef said it’s sad that some people are using that outburst with a recording to malign the former governor.

He reiterated that Bindow cautioned the members making those unwarranted utterances thrice in the meeting and even threatened to walk out.

The media aide quoted the former governor to have said:

"His words were, ‘please this is not right, you don’t wish anybody death because of political reasons, talk less of our leader and father, the president. Let’s make progress please, or I am leaving’."

Abdullateef said President Buhari is like a father to Bindow and he will never entertain anything as such on the president.

APC suspends chairman who wished for President Buhari's death

Meanwhile, following the discovery of the leaked audio in which he wished for President Buhari's death through COVID-19, Sulaiman Adamu, the council chairman of APC Yola South LGA, has been suspended.

The decision was made by the State Working Committee (SWC) which set up a disciplinary panel to investigate Adamu's utterances and allegations of misconduct on his part.

Adamu's immediate suspension was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Abdullahi, the state caretaker publicity secretary.

