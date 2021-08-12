Social media sensation Darasimi has warmed the hearts of internet users with her latest lip sync video

The 4-year-old girl was seen in a TikTok video where she gave a short and interesting performance of the gospel song Oniduro Mi

The video racked in different reactions from fans and followers who were in awe of the little girl’s talent

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular social media sensation Darasimi has impressed members of the online community with her latest video recording.

The 4-year-old content creator shared the short clip with her 123k fans and followers on TikTok.

4-year-old content creator Darasimi performs Oniduro Mi song. Photo: @darasimi0330

Source: Instagram

The clip which only lasted a few seconds captured Darasimi giving a performance of the popular gospel song, Oniduro Mi by Adeyinka Alaseyori.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Darasimi mouthed the lyrics of the song before she stepped away from a faux microphone and threw in a short dance performance.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

Fans, followers shower accolades on Darasimi

The video racked in over 100k likes with more than 900 people dropping remarks in the comment section and hailing the little one’s talents.

One follower praised the little one's mum for coordinating the video. She wrote:

"On behalf of the mum, she nailed it again."

Another follower who was impressed with the video wrote:

"The next generation are definitely more than slay queens. Love this."

Odunaayotaaofeekat wrote:

"This baby just dey give me joy."

Vivian wrote:

"This baby you are too much. Nothing do you."

Little girl gets emotional after meeting brother for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of an adorable little kid who got social media talking after getting emotional when she saw her baby brother for the first time.

In a video that was shared on Instagram, the little girl couldn't control her tears of joy as she embraced the sleeping baby.

The little girl, who became a big sister to a cute little baby, has further proven that kids are so adorable to have around.

Source: Legit