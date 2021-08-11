The ban imposed on the operation of Twitter in Nigeria would be lifted soon if the conditions set up by the federal government are met

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, disclosed this on Wednesday, August 11

The minister noted that everything would be sorted out with the management of Twitter within a few days or weeks

Aso Rock, Abuja - The federal government has declared that the ban on operations on micro blogging platform, Twitter, would be lifted “in a matter of days.”

The Nation reports that the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, gave this update on Wednesday, August 11, after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The federal government has said that the ban on Twitter would be lifted soon.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that while providing updates on the government’s negotiation with the micro-blogging site, Mohammed gave more details of the conditions given to the platform, saying most of them have been accepted.

He said the areas still pending such as Twitter setting up an office and having a Twitter staff of management cadre that would serve as the country representative, were being discussed.

Leadership also reports that the minister revealed that in the area of a Nigerian office, even though Twitter has agreed to the condition, it, however, maintains that the earliest it can establish it is 2022.

Mohammed expressed confidence that everything would be sorted out with Twitter within a few days or weeks, noting the anxiety shown by Nigerians.

He said the federal government’s committee negotiating with Twitter would meet on the agreement soon to make recommendations.

FG updates Nigerians about negotiations to reverse Twitter suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigerian government disclosed that it was yet to begin negotiations with Twitter over the temporary ban imposed on the operations of the social media company in the country.

It was reported that the government, however, stated that all was set for negotiations to begin.

Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the spokesperson for the attorney-general of the federation, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday, July 7.

The government disclosed that five serving ministers were part of the committee set up to negotiate with the social media giant.

Source: Legit