Nigerian on Monday, August 9, lost one of its most prominent security experts, Chief Ona Ekhomu, who authored the book, Boko Haram: Security Considerations and the Rise of an Insurgency.

PM News reports that Ekhomu, the leader of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), died of COVID-19 in Lagos on Monday.

A native of Edo state who was born in 1955, Ekhomu was famed as the first chartered security professional in West Africa.

The security guru was a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and a Certified Protection Professional (CPP), who had attended Western Boys’ High School, Benin, and graduated in 1972.

Outside Nigeria, Ekhomu bagged a Masters's degree from the Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa in 1979; and a Ph.D. in Public and International Affairs – Policy Management from the University of Pittsburgh in 1985.

