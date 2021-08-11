The Federal Government has approved a Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations, presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi has said.

According to Ogunlesi in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, the government made the decision on Wednesday at a Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

He quoted the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to have said that the regulations were developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders within and outside the government, including transport unions like National Union of Road Transport Workers, Road Transport Employers’ Association Of Nigeria, amongst others.

He listed the recommended tolling fees in the approved policy and regulations to include “Cars: N200; SUVs: N300; Private Buses: N300; Commercial Buses: N150; Luxury Buses and Trucks: N500”.

Source: Legit