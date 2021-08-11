The federal government has announced the date for the inauguration of the 2nd Niger Bridge in the country

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola hinted that the bridge would be inaugurated in 2022

A further report indicates that the bridge had reached 80% completion while the entire project had reached 70% completion

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Anambra-The federal government has given a date for the commissioning of the 2nd Niger bridge.

The Punch reports that the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, in an inspection visit on the Anambra state axis of the bridge, hinted that the 2nd Niger bridge will be commissioned in 2022.

Legit.ng gathered that Fashola said the bridge would be completed from a revised federal government budget.

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola said the 2nd Niger Bridge would soon be completed. Credit: Babatunde Fashola.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The minister stated further that the bridge project would be fully linked by February 2022, and that the entire project would also be commissioned the same year.

He said:

“I’m impressed with the work done. By February, the bridge will be linked from Asaba to the Onitsha end and sometime next year, the entire project would be commissioned.”

The federal controller of works in the state, Adeyemo Ajani, said the bridge had reached 80% completion while the entire project had reached 70%.

He noted that the 11.9km Owerri Interchange road linking the bridge from Onitsha end to Asaba in Delta state is almost completed.

The report further states that the federal government had so far released N116.72bn for the project valued at N414bn; and the project was awarded as a ‘lump sum contract’ without provision for cost variation.

The contract was awarded by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fashola Shares Beautiful Photos of Newly Built Bridge in Cross River, It Links Nigeria to Another Country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Fashola said the new double lane bridge on the border between Nigeria and Cameroon will facilitate free trade and bring about prosperity.

It was reported that the minister made this known via a post sighted by Legit.ng on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, July 27.

Fashola also shared some pictures of the bridge as he said it is the "first shoot of the harvest of completed projects" by the President Muhammadu-Buhari administration.

Source: Legit