Google Trends Turns 15, Reveals Nigeria’s Top Searches Over the Past Decade and a Half
Google Trends, the search tool providing insights into what netizens are searching for at any given moment, turns 15 today. In Nigeria, football, with clubs like “Man U”, “Real Madrid” and “Chelsea FC” have taken the top spots in Google Searches in the past 15 years.
Nigerians are also entertainment enthusiasts who love their celebrity personalities, with Nollywood actors like “Mercy Johnson” and “Odunlade Adekola” and favourite acts like “Burna Boy” also ranking as some of the most searched personalities in Nigeria over this period alongside the likes of Cardi B and Kanye West.
Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Google Search trends information is gleaned from data based on what Nigerians have been searching for.
Over the past 15 years, Nigerians have relied on Search to get the answers they require. They have also shown consistent interest in news and current affairs. This is revealed in the top questions that Nigerians have asked, their top political topics and media platforms that they follow for news stories.
Below are lists that unpack the interests of Nigerians on Google Search over the last 15 years:
Top searched questions, past 15 years in Nigeria
1. What is love?
2. How to make money online?
3. What is a computer?
4. How much is the dollar to naira?
5. How to make love?
6. What is sex?
7. What is biology?
8. How to write an application letter?
9. What is a noun?
10. How to check BVN?
Top searched “lyrics”, past 15 years in Nigeria
1. Xxxtentacion Bad Vibes Forever lyrics
2. In Christ Alone lyrics
3. Brown Skin Girl lyrics
4. All Of Me lyrics
5. Onise Iyanu lyrics
6. Reckless Love lyrics
7. Despacito lyrics
8. Silent Night lyrics
9. Great Is Thy Faithfulness lyrics
10. Ancient Words lyrics
Top searched “Nollywood celebrities”, past 15 years in Nigeria
1. Mercy Johnson
2. Funke Akindele
3. Ini Edo
4. Odunlade Adekola
5. Adam A Zango
6. Iyabo Ojo
7. Rita Dominic
8. Angela Okorie
9. Juliet Ibrahim
10. Adunni Ade
Top searched “Nigerian Music Artists”, past 15 years in Nigeria
1. Burna Boy
2. Omah Lay
3. Adekunle Gold
4. Tope Alabi
5. Small Doctor
6. Reekado Banks
7. Banky W
8. Frank Edward
9. 2Face Idibia
10. Yinka Ayefele
Top searched “Artists (Non-Nigerian)”, past 15 years in Nigeria
1. Nicki Minaj
2. Chris Brown
3. Cardi B
4. Ariana Grande
5. Kanye West
6. Celine Dion
7. Meek Mill
8. Bob Marley
9. Whitney Houston
10. August Alsina
Top searches recipes, past 15 years in Nigeria
1. Pornstar martini cocktail recipe
2. Cake recipe
3. Pancake recipe
4. Meat pie recipe
5. Puff puff recipe
6. Chocolate cake recipe
7. Doughnut recipe
8. Chin chin recipe
9. Fried rice recipe
10. Red velvet cake recipe
Top Searched “movies” past 15 years in Nigeria
1. Sex and the city movie
2. The BFG movie
3. Titanic movie
4. Black panther full movie
5. Moana
6. Frozen 2
7. Kesari yoruba movie
8. Half of a yellow sun movie
9. War room movie
10. Fifty Shades of Grey movie
Top searched “Diet”, past 15 years in Nigeria
1. Ketogenic diet
2. Cambridge diet
3. Hallelujah diet
4. Dash diet
5. Atkins diet
6. Paleo diet
7. Diabetic diet
8. Mediterranean diet
9. Vegan diet
10. Ulcer diet
Top searched “Football clubs”, past 15 years in Nigeria
1. Man U
2. Real Madrid
3. Chelsea fc
4. Arsenal fc
5. Man City
6. FC Barcelona
7. Liverpool fc
8. AC Milan
1. Punch Newspaper
2. Daily Trust
3. The Nation
4. PM News
5. Thisday Newspaper
6. The Sun
7. Guardian Newspaper
8. Leadership Newspaper
9. Nigerian Tribune
10. Complete Sports
11. Vanguard news today
