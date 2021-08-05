Social media users are in disbelief as they watch videos of a woman who is over 50 but is still looking young and fresh

Tracey Clavel is a lady based in the United States and her videos on Instagram and TikTok are seriously going viral

Many of her followers can’t believe her age and some argued that she is in her late 20s while some say she is an inspiration

A woman from the United States of America is trending on social media platforms for her stunning looks despite being over the age of 50. Tracey Clavel is a busy woman on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram where she posts videos of herself dancing and dressing like a youngster.

Her videos are attracting interest from many social media users and Legit.ng hit the comments section to pick up a few reactions. @Nytray is also praised for remaining young and beautiful as some people say she’s an inspiration because they are scared of ageing.

@Jace said:

“I thought you were in your early 20s… jeez.”

@Mal said:

“The type of auntie I strive to be.”

@User1699 said:

“You are working it girl.”

@Julie said:

“Pure black, they don’t crack.”

@AutumnSimmins57

“Ok mama, I wanna be like you when I grow up.”

@Deez said:

“Wait you’re older than my grandma.”

@BigOf said:

“Girl you’re 28 and not 50.”

@Kaptivation said:

“Beautiful Queen.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a local beauty had people surprised after taking to social media to reveal her age.

The baby-faced stunner said she's 45-years-old, but it's definitely going to take some effort to convince South Africans of that.

@Bianca_Mapholob shared the snap that has the nation convinced she's drinking from the fountain of youth. Her glowing skin and hair absolutely radiate through the photo.

She warmly captioned the post:

"45 years looks good on me."

The beauty's snap definitely had gents drooling. They quickly took to the comments section to share their affections for the hot mama.

