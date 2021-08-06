Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s former husband, Lanre Gentry, has taken to social media to unveil the woman in his life

The businessman shared a video on his Instagram page of himself with a mystery lady who referred to him as her property

Lanre Gentry then spoke on the importance of having pure happiness from within with the right person

Nigerian movie star, Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, appears to have moved on going by his recent post where he showed off his new woman.

The actress’ former boo took to his Instagram page to share a clip of himself with a woman in a car.

As if to clear all doubt about their relationship, the mystery lady was heard referring to Gentry as her property as she caressed his cheeks, while he smiled on.

Mercy Aigbe's estranged hubby Lanre Gentry seems to have found love again. Photos: @asiwajulanregentry.

Not stopping there, the obviously happy man accompanied the video with a caption where he said all a man needs is pure happiness from the right person.

In his words:

“All you need sometimes is just pure happiness from within with the right person.”

See the video below:

Nigerians give funny reactions

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Nigerians had interesting things to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Neem_neems:

“He likes them fair sha.”

Adedoyin.0:

“I hope she comes from a good bargrand” we don’t want stories.”

Wedonblow_tv:

“Mercy is laughing somewhere.”

King_mancy:

“He go use grammar scatter your head.”

Gloreelyn:

“Shey this one never hear wetin dey happen to sugar daddies.”

Repairedbeauty:

“My property vs D owner season 6 episode 1...here we go.”

Oluwakemi._o:

“Tell your property to sign d divorce paper.”

Interesting.

Sign the divorce papers - Mercy Aigbe tells ex-hubby Gentry

It appears the drama is far from over between Mercy Aigbe and her estranged ex-husband, Lanre Gentry as she divulged new information concerning their relationship in a recent interview.

In a recent interview with Punch, the actress stated that she was still legally married to her Gentry as he has refused to sign the divorced and has also refused to appear in court for the case.

Aigbe insisted that their marriage has not been dissolved. She called on the public to plead with her ex-husband to let her go.

