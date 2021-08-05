Quavo, one part of the Migos rapping trio, claimed that his personal assistant is a millionaire

According to an Instagram post by Quavo, he pays the assistant N2.1 million every day

Many netizens reacting to the post urged him to offer them jobs

They say money cannot buy happiness, but how would you know if you have never had it? Rapper Quavo from the group Migos divulged that his personal assistant is a millionaire.

Rapper Quavo said he pays his personal assistant KSh 500,000 daily. Photos: Quavo.

Via an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the 30-year-old rapper revealed the eye-popping amount of money his assistant makes.

According to Quavo, he pays the assistant a whopping $ 5,000 (N2,061,650) daily!

“5k a day. My assistant a millionaire!” The Stay rapper wrote.

Quavo shared a photo of his personal assistant holding an umbrella over his head while he scrolled on his phone.

Reacting to Quavo's revelation, many social media users were taken aback while others asked him also to employ them.

Here are some of the comments from his followers:

@adonniscooper:

“A day or a week?”

@bristyles_16:

“Where can I fill out the application?”

@nolimit.eatz:

“Clearly I’m in the wrong profession.”

@karleenroy:

"Wait! Can I apply?"

@sammy_sef:

“You need another one?”

@jun_b__:

“Don’t you need another one? Hire me.”

@gorgeous_vibe:

“Does your assistant, need an assistant? I’m willing and able.”

In 2020, Quavo finally graduated from high school after dropping out to pursue his rap career.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself in an academic cap and gown.

“Finally can say I graduated high school class of 2020. Now what college should I go to?” he wrote.

In March 2021, Icy Girl singer Saweetie confirmed breaking up with Quavo.

The beauty queen confirmed the news via her Twitter page, saying she is single again.

The news shocked their fans, who believed the two were a power couple based on their internet posts.

