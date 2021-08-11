Film producer Goriola Hassan has been summoned to appear before the Ogun Assembly of Chieftaincy Affairs

The Nollywood actor had, in January, shared a video showing that he was indeed chosen by the oracle of the land

Recent reports, however, proved that the actor's ascension to the throne was not widely accepted by all

Popular Nollywood actor and producer Goriola Hassan has been accused of parading himself as the Oba of Imobi in Ijebu Ogun State.

Daily Post reported that the actor had failed to honour an invitation by the Ogun Assembly of Chieftaincy Affairs.

Actor Goriola Hassan may be in trouble for parading himself as Oba of Imobi Photos: @hrmimobikingdom

Actor Goriola Hassan gets summoned

The Nation reported that Goriola has been summoned to appear before assembly on August 17, or would be arrested.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor shared a video that captured the moment chiefs of the town made an Ifa consultation to ascertain if he is the right candidate.

It was, however, gathered that a group of youths from the community wrote a petition against the actor about his claim to the throne.

A scroll through his Instagram page shows that the actor shares photos of himself in white outfits and some of his daily activities as the king of Imobi. His IG handle also says that he is the royal majesty of the community.

Goriola has also been spotted with some elderly people assumed to be some of the elders of the community.

Check out some photos below:

