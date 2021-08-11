Malik Abdul, the consul general of Nigeria to South Africa, visited Nigerians affected by unrest in Gauteng province

Abdul assured the victims of relief measures and business recovery from the South African government

Reports indicate that the former SA president, Jacob Zuma’s incarceration triggered the rioting in some parts of the country

South Africa -The consul general of Nigeria to South Africa, Malik Abdul, has paid a solidarity visit to Nigerians affected by unrest in Gauteng province.

Punch reports that Abdul, on Tuesday, August 10, visited some business locations affected by the widespread riot and looting spree at Jules Street in Johannesburg Central Business District.

Legit.ng gathered that Abdul sympathised with the victims who lost millions of rand due to the unrest.

He also assured them that the government is aware of their plight, informing them of relief measures recently outlined by the South African government for businesses affected by the protests.

The Nigeria Consul General to SA, Malik Abdul during his solidarity visit assured the victims of business recovery.

Source: Facebook

Abul expressed confidence that the business owners would rebuild and recover, showing the renowned resilience of Nigerians around the world.

He urged them to relocate their businesses to a more secured location and engage only in legitimate activities to ensure they are insured by reputable insurance companies.

In response, the Nigerian business owners thanked the Consul General for his support and appreciated him for conducting an in-person assessment of damages.

Small Businesses Losing Millions in South Africa Amid Jacob Zuma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that businesses across South Africa are currently volatile due to protests in the country's cities.

It was reported that the business operation was disrupted by supporters of former President, Jacob Zuma.

The 79-year-old had been sentenced to 15-months in jail following a contempt of court during a corruption probe. His imprisonment triggered protest, and companies have lost millions of South African rands to it.

About 800 persons have been arrested during the protest, but this hasn't deterred looters. While the protest has been tied to Zuma's imprisonment, it has also been linked to low income and unemployment.

