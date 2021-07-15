Businesses are at the receiving end of the ongoing protest in South Africa as looters have taken advantage of the chaos to loot

Shopping malls, drug stores, boutiques were broken into, and automated teller machines were destroyed in a bid to cart away money

Hundreds of people have been arrested in connection to the looting as the government send out soldiers to tame the protesters

Businesses across South Africa are currently volatile as protest continues in the country's cities. Business operation has been disrupted by supporters of former President, Jacob Zuma.

The 79-year-old had been sentenced to 15-months in jail following a contempt of court during a corruption probe. His imprisonment triggered protest, and companies have lost millions of South African rands to it.

About 800 persons have been arrested during the protest, but this hasn't deterred looters. While the protest has been tied to Zuma's imprisonment, it has also been linked to low income and unemployment.

Damaged goods littering the street. Photo: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Extent of the protest's impact on businesses

Businesses in the country's cities, Soweto, KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, amongst others have been attacked, with shopping centres experiencing the hardest hit.

Electronics and other household items have been carted away, while some mall workers can no longer go to work due to the destruction that has affected about 200 shopping centres, according to Bloomberg.

Financial institution properties have also been attacked, and Automated Teller Machines have not been spared by looters taking advantage of the protest.

Restaurants, boutiques, alcohol and Pharmaceutical stores, as well as blood bank have also been ransacked by rioters. It was gathered that livestocks were also stolen.

Source: Legit