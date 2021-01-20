Boston Russell's biography: What is known about Kurt Russell’s son?

Boston Russell is an American film production assistant best known as the son of Kurt Russell (a Fast & Furious star) and veteran actress/singer Season Hubley. Kurt Russell’s son always tries to avoid the glitz and glamour of Hollywood but will never completely hide away from the public's prying eyes.

Boston Russell's 1996 Executive Decision film earned a $122.1 million worldwide gross revenue. Photo: @naijawapaz

Source: Twitter

Boston Russell is among the few people who do not leverage their parents' popularity to become stars. Moreover, he has zero interest in fame and its benefits. As a result, Boston chose a different lifestyle despite hailing from a lineage of talented performers. Nevertheless, people still know many things about his family and would love to hear updates about his current life.

Boston Russell's profile summary

Birth name: Boston Oliver Grant Russell

Boston Oliver Grant Russell Birthdate: February 16, 1980

February 16, 1980 Age: 42 years (as of 2022)

42 years (as of 2022) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Occupation: Film production assistant

Film production assistant Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Paternal grandparents: Louise Julia Crone and Bing Russell

Louise Julia Crone and Bing Russell Maternal grandparents: Julia Kaul and Grant Shelby Hubley

Julia Kaul and Grant Shelby Hubley Uncle: Whip Hubley (actor)

Whip Hubley (actor) Parents: Kurt Russell and Season Hubley

Kurt Russell and Season Hubley Step-mother: Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn Half-brother: Wyatt Russell (actor)

Wyatt Russell (actor) Step-siblings: Kate Hudson (actress) and Oliver Hudson (actor)

Kate Hudson (actress) and Oliver Hudson (actor) Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Weight: 53 kg

53 kg Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Net worth: $1 million

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Who is Boston Russell?

Boston Oliver Grant Russell is a California-born gentleman born to acclaimed Hollywood actors Kurt Russell and Season Hubley. He is a descendant of great actors. However, details about his educational qualifications are unknown at the moment.

He is the only child of Season Hubley but his dad's first son. Photo: @ABC Photo Archives

Source: Getty Images

Family history

Oliver's mum was born to Julia Kaul and Grant Shelby Hubley. Her brother, Whip Hubley, is an actor, while her sister Sally keeps off the limelight.

Meanwhile, his dad's parents (Louise Julia Crone and Bing Russell) worked in the entertainment industry. Bing and Louise have three more kids, Jill, Jamie, and Jody.

Veteran actor Bing gained above 150 credits from his acting career of over four decades, while Louise was a dancer. Their son, Kurt, met Season in 1979 while filming the Elvis movie. It was based on the life of late rock and roll legend/actor Elvis Presley.

Kurt, his wife, and his dad took up the roles of Elvis' family. He was the lead character (Elvis), while his father and spouse acted as Elvis' dad and wife, respectively. The couple also featured in the 1981 sci-fi film called Escape from New York.

Oliver's parents met while acting as husband and wife in the 1979 Elvis movie. Here is an image of them in Los Angeles, California, in the same year. Photo: @Donaldson Collection

Source: Getty Images

Season was a singer before venturing into acting from 1972 to 1998. She was Kurt Russell's wife between 1979 to 1983. After this, the actress married David Hayball for about two years (1992-1994).

How old is Boston Russell?

The celebrity is his mother's only child but his dad's first son. On February 16, 1980, she gave birth to him in Los Angeles. Therefore, Boston Russell's age is 42 years as of 2022.

What is Boston Russell's disability?

Unconfirmed rumors had it that Oliver had a disability when he was young. As a result, his mum withdrew from her acting career to attend to him.

His blended family members

Oliver has a half-brother, Wyatt Russell, from his father's second marriage with Goldie Hawn. She is an American actress, producer, and singer, and they have been married since 1983. Meanwhile, Wyatt was a hockey player before joining Hollywood as an actor.

Left to Right: Boston attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017, in California, with Goldie (step-mum), Kurt (dad), and Kate (step-sister). Photo: @Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Also, his step-siblings, Kate Hudson (actress) and her brother Oliver Hudson (actor), are from Goldie's previous marriage with musician Bill Hudson. She got married to Oliver's father after parting ways with Bill in 1992.

Body measurements

Boston Russell's height is 5 feet 11 inches tall. He also weighs about 53kg and has brown hair and blue eyes.

What does Boston Russell do for a living?

Oliver has a good relationship with every member of his blended family but has never worked on any project with them. However, unlike most of his relatives, Oliver is not an on-screen star.

He works behind the scenes as a production assistant. One of his most successful projects is the 1996 Executive Decision film. It was produced on a budget of $55 million but earned a $122.1 million global gross revenue. Oliver also appeared in an episode of the 60 Minutes TV series documentary.

Is Boston Russell married?

Boston has been tight-lipped about his relationships. Since the celebrity is yet to reveal if he has ever had a special someone in his life, his dating life is a mystery to the public.

His half-brother, Larry Busacca, was a hockey player before becoming a Hollywood sensation. Photo: @Larry Busacca

Source: Getty Images

How much is Boston Russell worth?

Boston Russell's net worth is at least $1 million, while his dad and step-mother have a combined net worth of $130 million. Meanwhile, his mum is worth $4 million.

Boston Russell is a descendant of distinguished actors. But, despite having parents, grandparents, and siblings working in the entertainment industry, he insisted on not following in their footsteps. As a result, Kurt Russell's son has managed to stay away from the public's attention for years.

READ ALSO: Emmanuel Hudson bio: Age, height, brother, net worth, is he gay?

Legit.ng recently published Emmanuel Hudson's biography. He is a multi-talented comedian, YouTuber, actor, producer, comedian, former TV presenter, and more. Hudson runs his YouTube channel with his brother Phillip.

The channel is primarily for comedy videos, but the brothers sometimes add music and other content for their diverse audience.

Source: Legit.ng