The administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state has been given a poor score

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) retired civil servants in the state are abandoned to cater for themselves without pension

The party, therefore, urged former public workers to join hands with it in voting out the PDP in the 2023 general elections

Delta - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta has expressed displeasure over the poor condition of retirees in the state

APC also reacted to a message from retired local government workers and primary school teachers to James Ibori, a former governor of Delta, Punch reports.

The APC said the reign of the PDP in Delta has not benefitted retirees

In a statement by the caretaker publicity secretary of the party in the state, Sylvester Imonina.

According to Imonina, the former workers in the state lamented that because of poor treatment and non-payment of pension for about seven years, some of them die before attaining the age of 63.

The party, therefore, called on the retirees to make sure they vote out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 so as to let sanity and development return to the state.

It said:

“All of us should prepare to end PDP-led government locust’s reign in the state. Affairs of our dear state cannot continue to be left in the hands of those who see our fathers and mothers as less humans.

“In the said birthday message of the senior citizens, a picture of how several members of the body die before attaining the age of 63, which Chief James Ibori recently celebrated, was painted. They were unequivocal on how the PDP-ed government of Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa has reduced them to walking ghosts."

Victory for PDP as APC officials join party in Delta state ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, scores of APC members in Oshimili North local government area of Delta state, on Saturday, June 5 dumped the party for the PDP.

Sources in Delta state told Legit.ng that the former APC loyalists who renounced their membership of the party were received in Ogbeowele, Ibusa, by the Delta North chairman of the PDP, Chief Moses Iduh and other leaders of the governing party in the area.

Addressing the APC defectors, Iduh assured them of equal opportunities in PDP and admonished them to work faithfully for the party as the umbrella was big enough to accommodate everyone.

