World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Terry Eugene Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, received an unexpected reaction from fans during Monday Night Raw official transition to Netflix

The WWE brand ambassador attributed the crowd’s outburst to his role as a villain in a leaked clip from an upcoming movie

Hogan retired from professional wrestling in 2012 and has since appeared in films such as Rocky III, Mr. Nanny, and made a special appearance at WrestleMania 31

Hulk Hogan says he is unbothered by the boos he received from some sections of the crowd during his appearance on Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles this past January.

The 71-year-old wrestling legend explained that he anticipated the reaction, citing his past roles and controversies.

Hogan, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, revealed he has undergone 25 surgeries throughout and after his wrestling career, aimed at entertaining fans and maintaining his relevance as a WWE ambassador.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City.

He attributed the negative response to a mix of his infamous "Hollywood Hogan" persona and past personal mistakes.

According to Newsweek, the two-time Royal Rumble winner said he understands that not everyone will appreciate his legacy, stating that any WWE star who is not the fans' favourite can get booed. He said via The Ariel Helwani Show:

"I got out there and was booed. That was the last time I was in Los Angeles; I was Hollywood Hogan with a black beard, doing the bad guy thing.

“Anyone can get booed in Los Angeles, or The Rock can get booed in LA or John Cena gets booed in LA.

"I took a lot of time off because I had like 25 surgeries and was down for a long time."

Hulk Hogan removes his jacket as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention.

Fans say Hulk Hogan has paid his dues

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has received support from fans who admired his performances during the 1980s.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. Read them below:

@KnealKp wrote:

"Fans were beginning to boo him 30 years ago, and those were the fans who grew up watching him.

"Someone 35 now would’ve been like seven when the NWO formed. I don’t think many current fans have any positive memory of Hulk Hogan. 40 year olds were children when he fell off the first time.

"The original Hulkamaniacs are what? 45 or 50? Think many 50-year-olds are attending the current events? The people booing him now weren’t fans to begin with."

@imanisdamandj added:

"This is WWE's fault, you brought him out in a blue state. Second, he didn't add anything to the show other than go into business for himself trying to market his beer."

@fromlaw2grace said:

"It was painful to watch. #HulkHogan has no one to blame but himself. This was one of the few missteps by #TripleH on the first #WWEonNetflix. After that reception, I can’t imagine Hulk being asked to return."

@PissedPatriot83 questioned:

"I was watching this live and the cheers definitely outweighed the boos, and Hogan got paid for it regardless, so who’s the real winner here??"

Hogan claims Jesus Christ saved him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hulk Hogan revealed how he was able to overcome life struggles through his faith in Jesus Christ.

Hulk Hogan is arguably the greatest WWE superstar of all time but his fame has come with a lot of controversies.

The multi-heavyweight champion of the world was also a Hollywood superstar with his movie 'No Hold Barred' and his toys were making massive sales in the market.

