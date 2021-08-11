Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Junior has labelled his sister as a shallow individual

Thomas Jr says he advised Prince Harry that Meghan would make his life miserable and this came through during a live television show

It is reported that the 55-year-old took part in Australia’s Big Brother VIP television programme where he lashed out at Harry’s wife

It doesn’t rain but pours for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and this comes after her half-brother, Thomas Junior, lashed out at his sister. Media reports indicate that Thomas didn’t speak well about his sister on live television.

According to various media outlets, the 55-year-old was part of Australia’s Big Brother VIP where he dished out dirt about his sister, saying she is shallow.

News24 reports that it’s evident the Duchess of Sussex has a strained relationship with many of her American family members and the latest incident clearly proves that.

Meghan Markle is under attack from her half brother Thomas Junior. Images: @ChrisJackson/GilbertCarrasquillo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Thomas Markle attacks Meghan during a live television show

With the series filled with drama, Thomas didn’t mince his words when he embarrassed his sibling. He is quoted by News24:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I’m Meghan Markle’s brother. I’m the biggest brother of them all.”

The big guy continued to allege that he made it clear to Harry that his sister would make his life miserable. He continued:

“I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s shallow.”

At the same time, the publication reports that in 2018, Thomas criticised his sister, calling her someone who is above everybody. He said at the time:

“Maybe she feels like she’s above everybody, maybe even more now. But if she wasn’t with Prince Harry right now – even if she was still on Suits right now – she would’ve stopped what she was doing to go and visit her father and make sure he’s okay. I think the family’s ongoing feud got ignored and swept under the carpet for so long.”

GeoTV also carried a similar report on Markle and her brother, that the Duchess has had strained ties with her brother and sister Samantha Markle, as well as her father, Thomas Markle Senior.

@MackTClive said:

“Don’t worry Thomas, we already know that and Harry so will do as well.”

@Evergreenwillow said:

“Not everyone can be wrong about her.”

@The_Enzo Said:

“He sounds like such a nice guy to look out for Harry, and absolutely did not make any of this up for relevance and money. Absolutely see why she has no contact.”

Meghan Markle marks 40th birthday, gives lovely view of her home

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday in one very special way this year. The Duchess of Sussex announced a new mentorship programme, inventively named 40x40, which will see industry experts mentor deserving young people.

Markle made the announcement in a cute two-minute video featuring actress friend Melissa McCarthy. It's the first time Meghan's made a public appearance since the birth of her daughter Lilibet back in June.

The royal also gave viewers a rare glimpse into her Montecito mansion she shares with hubby, Prince Harry, who you may catch lurking in the clips end credits.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng