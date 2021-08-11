BBNaija: Emmanuel Denies Being Married, Says Viral Photo is a Bridal Shoot for Fashion Designing Company
BBNaija: Emmanuel Denies Being Married, Says Viral Photo is a Bridal Shoot for Fashion Designing Company

by  Damilare Famuyiwa
  • BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate, Emmanuel has reacted to a picture of him going viral on the internet
  • The reality TV star said contrary to the viral news reports about his relationship status, he’s not yet married
  • According to Emmanuel, the viral photo is a bridal shoot for a fashion designing company that prides itself with Aso Oke niche

BBNaija housemate Emmanuel has stated that contrary to insinuations going round on the internet that he’s a married man, he’s actually single.

In a post on his Instagram page where he made this known, Emmanuel said the photo that depicted him as a married man is a bridal shoot, adding that he wouldn’t have gotten married without his friends and families witnessing the special moment.

BBNaija's Emmanuel
BBNaija's Emmanuel says controversial viral photo of him was from a bridal shoot. Photo Credit: @emmanuelumohjr
The reality TV star maintained that he was contracted for the bridal shoot by a fashion designing company.

His post read partly:

“I wouldn't be married without my friends and family by my side. Contrary to news making rounds, I am NOT MARRIED."

See the post below:

Fans react

Emmanuel’s denial of being married spurred reactions from his fans, with some of them encouraging him to keep his head high.

Arikeade10y:

“Leave them, let them continuing ranting Emman his staying, let keep the voting coming pls team emmarose .”

Xtrafinegal__:

“Nigerians eeh they would dig anything and everything and post just to trend chaiii Emmy baby we are not shaking we dy for you❤️.”

Iam___ife:

“Omo I don fear tori e be like oferi werey mi (if it was your wedding picture) .”

Gify.eddyyygmail:

“Don’t mind them joor.... we movvvvvvvvvvvvvvvve.”

Thegifteryandmore:

“Wahala for who thinks you are married.”

___Brownieeee_:

“ We been know. Emmanuel is too hot every one thinks he should belong to the streets, but as he’s cool headed like that, they are confused so they bring agendas.”

Official_anthonette_gwiquolaye:

“Good morning Team Emirates, let us not listen to the voice okay please let us keep voting for our king and the president of Team Emirates ❤️.”

Kiddrica_lovers_:

“Awon blogger blogger spreading false news ignored all this Emirates and vote hard for the king ❤️.”

I have a striking resemblance with Tochi - Emmanuel

Legit.ng previously reported that the 24-year-old posted a picture of him and that of Tochi, former BBNaija housemate.

Sharing the picture, Emmanuel said he has a striking resemblance with the season five housemate of the reality TV show.

He, therefore, teased that his mum has a lot of explanations to make.

