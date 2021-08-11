BBNaija: Emmanuel Denies Being Married, Says Viral Photo is a Bridal Shoot for Fashion Designing Company
- BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate, Emmanuel has reacted to a picture of him going viral on the internet
- The reality TV star said contrary to the viral news reports about his relationship status, he’s not yet married
- According to Emmanuel, the viral photo is a bridal shoot for a fashion designing company that prides itself with Aso Oke niche
BBNaija housemate Emmanuel has stated that contrary to insinuations going round on the internet that he’s a married man, he’s actually single.
In a post on his Instagram page where he made this known, Emmanuel said the photo that depicted him as a married man is a bridal shoot, adding that he wouldn’t have gotten married without his friends and families witnessing the special moment.
The reality TV star maintained that he was contracted for the bridal shoot by a fashion designing company.
His post read partly:
“I wouldn't be married without my friends and family by my side. Contrary to news making rounds, I am NOT MARRIED."
See the post below:
Fans react
Emmanuel’s denial of being married spurred reactions from his fans, with some of them encouraging him to keep his head high.
Arikeade10y:
“Leave them, let them continuing ranting Emman his staying, let keep the voting coming pls team emmarose .”
Xtrafinegal__:
“Nigerians eeh they would dig anything and everything and post just to trend chaiii Emmy baby we are not shaking we dy for you❤️.”
Iam___ife:
“Omo I don fear tori e be like oferi werey mi (if it was your wedding picture) .”
Gify.eddyyygmail:
“Don’t mind them joor.... we movvvvvvvvvvvvvvvve.”
Thegifteryandmore:
“Wahala for who thinks you are married.”
___Brownieeee_:
“ We been know. Emmanuel is too hot every one thinks he should belong to the streets, but as he’s cool headed like that, they are confused so they bring agendas.”
Official_anthonette_gwiquolaye:
“Good morning Team Emirates, let us not listen to the voice okay please let us keep voting for our king and the president of Team Emirates ❤️.”
Kiddrica_lovers_:
“Awon blogger blogger spreading false news ignored all this Emirates and vote hard for the king ❤️.”
I have a striking resemblance with Tochi - Emmanuel
Legit.ng previously reported that the 24-year-old posted a picture of him and that of Tochi, former BBNaija housemate.
Sharing the picture, Emmanuel said he has a striking resemblance with the season five housemate of the reality TV show.
He, therefore, teased that his mum has a lot of explanations to make.
