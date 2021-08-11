BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye newly-introduced male housemates, Michael and Kayvee talked about their female counterpart, Queen’s personality

In the course of the conversation, Michael discovered that Queen is currently suffering from spotlight effect, such that she thinks all the time that she’s a subject of every conversation

Michael further said she goes unreasonably crazy about conversations that have nothing to do with her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija’s housemate Michael has discovered the spotlight effect Queen currently has, saying the philanthropist always thinks she’s a subject of every discussion in the Shine Ya Eye house since she arrived.

Lamenting over his latest discovery to Kayvee, Michael who was newly introduced on the show expressed his reservation that Queen reacts to things that has nothing to do with her, such that she takes laughing in the house personally.

BBNaija: Michael thinks Queen is an insecure person. Photo Credit: @mrkayvee @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Michael told Kayvee:

“She thinks everybody is targeting her. She can just walk into the room and think everyone is talking about her, and not just only that … let’s just say we are talking about music, and coincidentally, she walked in, and at the time we burst into laugh over a joke you cracked or I cracked, she would just think we are laughing at her. She will now take it crazy. I can’t be doing that!”

Watch the conversation between Michael and Kayvee below:

Fans agree with Michael

Michael’s reservation about Queen was quickly acknowledged by fans and viewers of the show, who expressed their displeasure about the female Shine Ya Eye housemate as well.

See some of the reactions below:

Aisha___too:

“That one concern her and her village people oh...we go pursue her comot.”

Cutieme744:

“Dey know her better oooafterall they follow come together so dem sabi her pass us.”

Naedum:

“She will practice her "spotlight effect" at home with her Village members.”

Ghetto__cinderella:

“Exactly Ahh Na why this micheal catch my eye the first time I set my eyes on am .”

Habibti_official1234:

“It was very obvious na, don't know why she chose maria though.”

Sy_via_lyn:

“I like guys that observes well and that's queen kind of person..from that first day she said she's ready for anything I knew she's troublesome.”

Queen confronts Maria over Pere

In the late hours of Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Queen confronted Maria over Pere, the current Head of House (HOH).

The confrontation started when the housemates debated about the males in the house with the best personality.

While Queen expressed her opinion that Pere is very strategic compared to others, Maria got angry, saying she spoke as if she had known him for long.

Source: Legit