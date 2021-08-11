A Nigerian woman who repairs car air conditioner has said many people doubted she would graduate when she was an apprentice

The woman, Abimbola Adedigba, said learning how to repair car air conditioner was her mother's idea and she has now trained more than 10 people

According to Abimbola who spoke in a video interview, people patronise her because she is a woman

Abimbola Adedigba, a Nigerian woman who repairs car air conditioner, has said many thought her male boss would impregnate her when she was still an apprentice.

Speaking with BBC News Yoruba, she said her mother asked her to learn how to repair car AC and she has been doing the work for 16 years.

Abimbola Adedigba has been repairing AC for 16 years.

According to her, she doubted herself when she started as an apprentice and she would always pray that nobody would patronise them at the time because she didn't know how to loosen a bolt.

She said she was the only apprentice at the time and many felt she wouldn't graduate from being that because of her gender.

Abimbola said after graduating, people paptronise her because they feel she would be honest as a woman.

In her words:

"A lot of people like the fact that a woman repairs air conditioner. Some people tell me that they were referred to me because I'm good at what I do."

