Electricity distribution companies have increased their billing but recorded a revenue shortfall of N202 billion between January and March 2025

A recent report by the NERC shows that the companies increased their billing by 107%, totalling N393.26 billion

Ikeja Electric emerged as the DisCo with the highest billing in the period, with a total of N129.91 billion, while Yola DisCo billed N14.42 billion as the least

Electricity distribution firms recorded a revenue decline of more than N202 billion in their revenue collections in the first quarter of 2025, despite an increase in electricity billing nationwide.

New findings showed that electricity billing by DisCos increased by 106.68% or N393.26 billion yearly from the same period in 2024.

Bill collection improves in 2025

The latest report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) showed that the 12 DisCos billed customers a cumulative N761.91 billion between January and March 2025.

Of the amount, only N559.3 billion was collected, translating to a revenue collection efficiency of 75.4% and a shortfall of N202.61 billion or 26.6%.

The performance is a slight improvement relative to the same period in 2024, when the companies collected N291.62 billion out of N368.65 billion, indicating a collection efficiency of 79.1% and a shortfall of N77.03 billion.

However, Punch reports that the quantum of revenue lost in the review period more than doubled per year, and the revenue percentage lost due to non-payment rose.

According to reports, the performance shows an improvement in volume from the total revenue collected by all DisCos in the fourth quarter of last year.

DisCos with the highest bills in 2025

An analysis of the figures showed a disparity in the DisCos’ performance.

While electricity firms recorded some gains, others struggled with revenue gaps, raising fresh issues over the financial viability of the country’s power sector.

The data shows that Ikeja DisCos emerged as the leader among the pack, billing the highest with a total of N129.91 billion invoices issued and collected about N101.2 billion, leaving a shortfall of 28.71 billion and a revenue shortfall of 22.1%.

Also, Eko DisCo billed N123.76 billion but N61.73 billion, losing N61.73 billion or 25.5%.

Abuja DisCos billed N109.73 billion and collected N88.1 billion, leaving N21.63 billion or 19.7% unpaid.

Ibadan DisCo billed its customers N82.88 billion but collected N61.73 billion and lost the same amount, representing 25.5%.

Benin DisCo billed consumers N64.96 billion, collected N52.31 billion, and lost 19,5%, while Enugu DisCo billed N55,56 billion and collected N44.95 billion.

DisCos with the least bills

The DisCos with the least bills are Jos, Kaduna, and Yola, which recorded abysmal gaps between billing and revenue collection.

The breakdown shows that Jos DisCo billed N36.31 billion and collected N17.13 billion, showing a revenue loss of over 52%. Kano DisCo billed N40.51 billion and collected N25.5 billion, representing a 37.1% revenue loss.

Kaduna DisCo billed its customers N24.22 billion and collected N11.72 billion, while Yola DisCo billed N14.42 billion and collected N8.2 billion.

Abuja DisCo refunds customers

Aba Power billed its customers N17.65 billion and collected N9.32 billion, losing N8.33 billion.

A previous report by Legit.ng disclosed that Abuja DisCo said it refunded electricity credit worth N241.45 million as compensation to about 9,823 customers across its franchise areas for overbilling between June 2024 and January 2025.

The development followed an NERC order, debiting the company N1.69 billion for overbilling.

NERC issues new rules to Discos on bill collection

Legit.ng earlier reported that NERC has issued fresh guidelines, mandating electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to utilise a digital, transparent, and accountable framework for electricity revenue collection.

The new framework was released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and was signed by the NERC chairman, Sanusi Garba.

The new directive takes effect immediately and is based on the commission’s powers as enshrined in Section 226 of the Electricity Act 2023.

