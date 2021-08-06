Nigerian Army has taken custody of eighteen surrendered Boko Haram/ ISWAP fighters in the northern region of Nigeria

The soldiers also took custody of the terrorists families around the fringes of Sambisa forest on Wednesday, August 4 after successful operations

The NA's spokesman, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the development in a statement on on Thursday August 5

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The leadership of the Nigerian Army has announced a massive victory recorded by troops Operations HADIN KAI (OPHK), conducting counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations in north east.

Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director army public relations, revealed that no fewer than eighteen male fighters of the terrorists groups surrendered on Wednesday, August 4.

Boko Haram terrorists, and elements of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) surrender to the Nigerian army. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: Facebook

Nwachukwu in a statement released on the force's official Facebook page on Thursday August 5, said the soldiers also took custody of the insurgents families, comprising of 18 adult females and 19 children from Chingori and other surrounding villages around Sambisa forest.

Onyema noted that the terrorists laid down their arms and giving up the fight as their enclaves are being bombarded by the troops.

Boko Haram insurgents killed as military Destroys 6 gun trucks in Borno

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian military killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed six gun trucks on Wednesday afternoon, June 2.

The insurgents were neutralised after heavy gunfire with Nigerian troops in Damboa town in Borno state.

The online news media also cited an anonymous source as saying that some of the Boko Haram insurgents also fled with gunshot injuries.

COAS Yahaya introduces new training method

In another development, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on Monday, July 26, inaugurated a 5-day Simulation Excercise codenamed “Ex Lion Heart.”

Yahaya while declaring open the exercise at the Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria, Giri, Abuja urged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to extensively deploy simulation technologies.

The exercise aims to enhance the capacity of the security services for operational planning and decision making.

Source: Legit.ng