Lionel Messi joins Neymar and Ronaldinho on the list of three stars who have signed for both Barcelona and PSG

The forward recently sealed a two-year deal with the Parisians with an option to extend for another year

Neymar joined the French League giants in a world record from Barca in 2017 and has also extended the deal further

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will start a new life at Paris Saint Germain this season after completing a two-year move to the Paris-based club.

The 34-year-old ended his 21-year relationship with his boyhood club Barcelona after it became impossible for the Catalans to re-sign him this summer.

Messi's contract with the Blaugrana expired at the end of June and all efforts to see him sign a new five-year deal proved difficult.

Lionel Messi and Neymar during Copa America final in July. Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

However, the 2021 Copa America winner has now joined the list of three high-profile players who have signed for both Barca and PSG in history.

1. First, it was Ronaldinho in 2017.

2. Neymar Jr moved to the Parc Des Princes at a world-record fee of over 200 million pounds.

3. And then Messi who recently joined them for free. His move to PSG is, however, one of the biggest to the French League after the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Messi has now been handed jersey number 30, the first number he wore when he broke into the Catalans senior team about 15 years ago.

