Lionel Messi's face has been removed all around Camp Nou days after parting ways with the La Liga outfit

The Argentine was unable to re-join the team after his previous contract expired at the end of June

Messi has now sealed a two-year deal to French League giants PSG with an option to extend by another year

Barcelona wasted no time before removing the images of their former captain Lionel Messi pasted across the Camp Nou.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner ended his 21-year relationship with the Catalans earlier this month after failing to extend his stay at the club.

Barca confirmed the Argentine forward planned to sign a new five-year deal until 2026 last week but La Liga's financial rules stopped the deal from happening.

Lionel Messi is done with Barcelona as they remove his images all around Camp Nou. Photo by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket

He is now in France to complete a two-year move to Paris Saint Germain with an option for a year extension after the initial contract expires in 2023.

With the 34-year-old starting a new life in the French League, the Blaugrana have also moved swiftly to remove the face of the forward all around the venue.

During his 21-year reign at Camp Nou, Messi won four Champions League titles among several other silverware.

How PSG fans welcomed Lionel Messi

Legit.ng earlier reported that thousands of Paris Saint Germain fans trooped out to welcome Lionel Messi as the Argentine arrives to complete his two-year move to the French League giants.

The 34-year-old forward arrived in the French capital earlier today, two days after bidding an emotional farewell to his former teammates at Camp Nou.

He was scheduled to pen a new five-year deal with the Blaugrana a few days back but the financial rules imposed on clubs by La Liga made the deal impossible.

And the six-time Ballon d'Or winner peeped out of the window to wave to his adoring supporters who cannot wait to see him wear the club's jersey in crazy scenes.

