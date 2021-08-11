The Nigerian entertainment industry has lost another gem in the person of veteran actor Rich Oganiru

According to online reports, the actor lost his life to an undisclosed illness just weeks after publicly seeking financial aid

Condolence messages have poured in for the deceased film star from Nigerians in the online community

It is indeed a sad and trying time in the Nigerian movie industry as another veteran actor, Rich Oganiru, has passed away.

Legit.ng sighted news of the actor’s death on Facebook after a user who identified himself as Oganiru's friend announced his passing.

Nollywood's Rich Oganiru passes away. Photo: Emstarvees NG

Source: Facebook

The individual (Emstarvees NG) wrote:

"Sunset at Noon, Tuesday 10th August, 2021. Ahem, I’ve lost a good friend like a brother for years, A great Nollywood actor per excellence. I’m just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru."

See the post below:

Battle with illness

Weeks before the actor’s demise, a video had made the rounds in the online community in which the actor pleaded for help from his sickbed in the hospital.

The deceased film star pleaded for financial assistance to aid his medical condition.

Watch the video below:

Rich Oganiru accused of having hand in wife's death

In 2012, the Nollywood film star was picked up by police in Abuja for allegedly having a hand in the death of his wife.

According to Vanguard, the actor was arrested following a petition from family members of his deceased wife.

The family members had accused him of poisoning his wife just so he could have full control of her stupendous wealth.

However, the actor maintained his innocence on numerous occasions that he had nothing to do with his wife's death.

Veteran actress Rachel Oniga is dead

Legit.ng previously reported that the news of Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga's death surfaced on the Nigerian internet space.

According to reports, the talented screen goddess passed away at the age of 64 on July 30, 2021, after a battle with a heart-related illness.

Born on May 23, 1957, Oniga who has a daughter, began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

