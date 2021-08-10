The young lady said she has always wanted to have her own business despite being in the medical profession

She started by selling underwear while in school and the business picked up, leading to the launch of her clothing company

Katongo advised young girls to believe in themselves, stay focused and have a vision, saying nothing can stop them

Not many young women want to work and make their hard-earned cash.

The lady said she always wanted to have her own business. Photo: Girl Empowerment Alliance for Change.

Source: Facebook

Katongolo always wanted to be her own boss

But not, Katongo Musongole, a certified clinical officer who decided to put his papers aside and start a hustle to get herself those extra ''chums''.

The woman who still works for Wusakile mine Hospital, in Zambia chose to make herself a CEO of 99-Fashion Closet, a clothing line that has been dressing many of her countrymen for a couple of months now.

Katongo, in a recent interview with Girl Empowerment Alliance for change, disclosed that she decided to start her clothing company so as to make some extra money on the sides.

According to the business lady, her clothing company was launched when she was just a third-year student in college.

Katongo revealed that she started her business by selling underwear and business was good from the onset.

"I am this young lady that loves to see change in my life because of this I never just wanted to work but also venture I business and basically. I started my business in the third year of my college in 2018 I used to sell underwear, business was good," she revealed.

Despite being a clinical officer, Katongo said she always wanted to own her own business.

"When I completed my course I started ordering stuff from China,2019 corona hit business was slow I was almost giving up but in early 2020 I started selling in Chisokone market, the experience was good I interacted with different types of people and characters. June 2020 I started work en my breakthrough came I always had a dream of opening up a boutique so I made sure I saved for one year. June 2021 I opened my store (Exactly one year of starting work." Katongo stated.

Believe in yourself

She wrapped up by advising young girls to believe in themselves, stay focused and have a vision.

The lady noted that it was not easy but urged fellows to stay focused to achieve their dreams.

''I want to advise every girl child out there. Always stay focused and have a vision ❤️Set your goals to let God be the centre of your business The business world is not easy you need to find your way out, Don’t be too comfortable ❤️move out of your comfort zone," she said.

