A Nigerian man has replied to those saying naval officer Yerima ought to have been deployed to a war front instead of to guard a parcel of land

The man shared a post on Facebook explaining that no military deploys all of its troops all at once, as some are kept back as reserve

According to him, military men are deployed from time to time, and they don't stay at the battle front forever

A Nigerian man has answered some questions as to why naval officer A.M Yerima was guarding a parcel of land instead of serving on the war front.

In his opinion, the military of any country does not deploy its men to war all at once as some are kept as reserve.

According to Ifeanyi Ifebi Emmanuel, Yerima may have also been deployed elsewhere before returning to Abuja.

His words:

"I am seeing some posts wondering why the Naval officer Yerima isn't in the north east fighting terrorism. They were wondering why a combat officer like is in Abuja when we have security issues everywhere. Let me explain. No military deploys all its combat forces to conflict areas especially when they have more than one enemy. Secondly, Troops are rotated out of combat areas to train, rest and be ready for another deployment."

Ifeanyi explained that military officers combine command and staff appointments so as to shape their military experience.

He noted:

"Officers must have a mixture of command and staff appointments to grow in the military. They must also attend military courses which are critical for their promotions. That's you will see a an infantry Major who is battle hardened being sent to the UK for training or being posted to serve a staff appointment at Army headquarters."

Ifeanyi noted that he knows military officer who spent years at the war front before he was redeployed for a staff appointment.

He said:

"I know a Lt.Colonel who spent up to three years fighting bandits in the north as a commanding officer of a battalion. From there he was given a staff appointment at Army headquarters before being sent for further training abroad. Another Lt.Colonel who is a battle hardened infantry officer took over his battalion. Yerima is serving in Abuja. It doesn't mean he won't be deployed to lake Chad in the nearest future. There has been photos of him serving on a naval ship. This how the military works. We will have soldiers in all regions while certain units fight terrorists and bandits. I can assure you that virtually all our infantry battalions have tasted combat fighting insurgents and bandits. They go for a tour of duty and are rotated back to their locations."

